Former President of the Republic of Malawi who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president, Arthur Peter Mutharika says he is prepared to take Malawi back to a path of prosperity and dignity.

Mutharika said this yesterday when he hosted a delegation of 71 pastors from Blantyre Synod at his page House residence in Mangochi district.

Speaking at the event, APM said Malawians have suffered enough, but come September, their faces will shine again.

Reflecting on the county’s challenges, APM recalled his 2018 speech at the University of Livingstonia, where he warned that “one day, evil will rule this country and take it hostage.” He asserted that this had now become a reality under the Chakwera administration, but he is ready to restore Malawi’s lost glory.

APM also noted that Malawi is a sad nation and a lot of people are going through hard times because of MCP and Chakwera.

“Malawi has been completely destroyed by MCP and Lazarus Chakwera and our country is going through incredible difficulties. This country is on the path of destruction and that is why I accepted to stand again to save the country,” he explained.

In his remarks, General Secretary of CCAP Blantyre Synod, Reverend Alex Maulana, said Malawi needs Mutharika’s leadership right now because he is the only candidate who can save Malawians.