Some youth from the Chituka area in Nkhata Bay district have stated that President Lazarus Chakwera does not listen to the people and have accused him of deceiving himself rather than others.

Fumbani Chirwa, a youth from the area, said some of Chakwera’s ideas are laughable.

“I disagree with those who say Chakwera is deceived by those around him. From what I see, he is deceiving himself. His talk of engaging with us, the youth, is just empty words. He doesn’t want to stop telling lies, just like in his SONA speech. What I expected from my president was for him to fire all cabinet ministers, yet he still wants us to believe more lies,” said Chirwa.

Many people in the country believe that Chakwera is only good at speaking fluent English, but when it comes to implementing his promises, he falls short.

“At this point, Chakwera should learn to be careful and only speak about things that can actually be achieved,” said Dorine Khoza.

Chakwera is scheduled to engage with the youth, saying he wants to highlight some points from his State of Nation Address (SONA), which most Malawians have dismissed as trash.