Member of Parliament for Mzimba North, Yeremia Chihana says the country has been hit by cyclone Chakwera and a lot of Malawians are suffering right now.

Chihana said this in parliament when he commented on President Lazarus Chakwera’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) which he presented last Friday.

When Chihana said the country had been hit by cyclone Chakwera, leader of the house Richard Chimwendo Banda stood and asked Chihana to withdraw that word.

Chimwendo also stated that Chihana has been mismanaging the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocated to his area.