The Malawi Women’s national football team Captain, Tabitha Chawinga says the Scorchers aim to end Zambia’s dominance when they meet in two friendly matches in Lusaka in the next four days.

The first match is on tomorrow while the second game will be played on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Media conference on Friday Chawinga said they are in Lusaka to show Zambia that a full-strength Malawi can challenge the AFCON bronze medalists’ pound for pound.

“We have prepared well for the game tomorrow, and I am upbeat. We will do well.

“They defeated us 2-0 in the Cosafa tournament last year, yes, but it was a youthful squad without professionals that performed well. Most of the players who were in Cosafa in Cosafa are those we have here.

” While the main purpose is to build a team which will be a force to reckon with in Africa as we look forward to AFCON qualifiers and making it to the finals, we also want to beat Zambia, who have beaten us on several occasions.

“I am anticipating a very good game which will go into the books of history of African women’s football,” said Chawinga.

Scorchers Head coach Lovemore Fazili says preparations have gone on very well and is looking forward to getting a result.

“We have prepared for the battle; we trained in Zambia just to try a few combinations between the local and foreign-based players. We are heading into the game aggressively, as a win will boost our morale ahead of major assignments coming.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank the FA for allowing the foreign-based players to come and join us during these two friendly matches. This is a morale booster,” Fazili said.

Meanwhile, Vanessa and Bernadetta, who play in Kazakhstan, have been ruled out of the matches after they failed to travel as their passports are with the local Immigration authorities for work permit processes.

The Scorchers are using the two friendlies against Zambia as preparations for the second round of the WAFCON qualifiers.

Malawi will play the winner between Zimbabwe and Angola tie.

Source: FAM