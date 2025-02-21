The Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court sitting at Kum’kwawa village, Traditional Authority Phalula in Balaka District has convicted and sentenced Shukran Akilu, 20, to eight years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for defiling and impregnating a minor.

The Court heard through state prosecutor Inspector Shadrick Jonathan Wisiki that in 2023, the convict started a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl, and their relationship eventually culminated in marriage in 2024.

However, Wisiki said, the victim’s grandparents were not happy with the marriage of the duo and reported the matter to the police, which ended in the arrest of the convict.

He further told the court, “The victim was taken to Balaka District Hospital where medical examination revealed that she was pregnant.”

In his submission, prosecutor Wisiki asked the court to mete out stiff punishment to deter other would-be offenders, arguing that malpractice was on the rise in the district.

In his litigation, Akilu appealed for the Court’s leniency, arguing that the pregnant girl would lack support in his absence.

However, passing the sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono concurred with the state and found Akilu guilty of the offence, contrary to section 138(1) of the penal code. He went on to sentence Akilu to 8 years IHL, stating that the offence committed was serious and had no room to thrive in the country.

“Female children are living in fear in their own country. They are becoming victims of school dropout because of such kind of malpractices. The damage caused to this girl is irreplaceable,” said Nkhono.

The convict hails from Chikondi village, Traditional Authority Phalula in the same district.

The sentence has pleased the Centre for Alternatives for Victimized Women and Children (CAVWOC), which believes such judgments a milestone as far as the protection of girls is concerned.

“I have seen that the sentence is good, and I believe it’s going to send a strong message to the community, especially when it comes to raising awareness on the protection of the rights of girls.

The mobile Court initiative was supported by a partnership of CAVWOC and Oxfam in Malawi under the education project funded by Oxfam Hong Kong, which ensures that justice is brought closer to the people.