Flames coach Kalisto Pasuwa has named a 27-man squad for the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024 qualifier against Comoros next week.

The tactician has included ten new faces in his squad for the match but missing on the list are Silver Strikers’s midfield trio of Uchizi Vunga, Chimwemwe Idana and Chikondi Kamanga. Pasuwa has also dropped Mighty Wanderers defender Lawrence Chaziya.

The Flames will face Comoros in an away assignment at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday, March 2, and in a home fixture at the same venue on Saturday, February 8.

CAF has confirmed the fixtures of the two matches with Comoros playing their home match in Malawi as they do not have a homologated venue.

Pasuwa, who was confirmed as Flames’ full-time coach on a two-year deal last week, has maintained the bulk of the backroom staff he worked with during his tenure as interim coach during the last two 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Burundi in November last year.

The only two new faces are Team Doctor Felix Mwalule and Analyst Michael Ngole.

The winner between Malawi and Comoros will face the winner between South Africa and Egypt in the last round of the qualifiers with the winner of that tie booking a place at the final tournament to be held in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda in August.

The Flames are expected to regroup at Mpira Village in Blantyre today.

The following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Chimbamba (Nyasa Big Bullets), George Chikooka (Silver Strikers) Amos Sate (Ekhaya FC)

Defenders: Khumbo Banda (Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos), Cris Lwemba (Creck Sporting) Mark Lameck, Maxwell Paipi, Nixon Mwase (Silver Strikers) Timothy Silwimba (Mighty Wanderers), Alick Lungu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Joseph MacDonald (Ekhaya FC)

Midfielders: Moses Banda (Civo), Yankho Singo, Lloyd Aaron, Wongani Lungu, Chikumbutso Salima (Nyasa Big Bullets), Charles Nkhoma (Moyale), Auspicious Kazongola (Mafco), Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers) Gaddie Chirwa, Wallace Adam, Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Wanderers)

Strikers: Allan Chihana (Karonga), Ephraim Kondowe (Nyasa Big Bullets), Olson Kanjira (Kamuzu Barracks), Saviel Emmanuel (Ekhaya)

Technical panel: Kalisto Pasuwa (Head Coach), Peter Mponda (First Assistant Coach), Prichard Mwanza (Second Assistant Coach), James Chilapondwa (Team manager), Simplex Nthala (Goalkeeper Trainer), Peter Mgangira (Fitness Trainer), Taonga Chimodzi and Michael Ngole (Data Analysts), Felix Mwalule (Team Doctor) Dexter Kill (Physiotherapist), Richard Justin (Equipment Manager.