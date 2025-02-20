The Organization for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development Initiative (OSSEDI) and Energy Africa have teamed up to implement “Improved cook stoves, Health families-Mbaula zamakono, Banja la thanzi project” in Dowa district responding to the Government SDG7 Compact “inefficient cooking practices result in negative impacts for climate, environment and human health.

OSSEDI and Energy Africa sourced resources from Futures Incorporation, a Japanese-based organization, to pilot an improved cook stove project in the areas of Traditional Authorities Kayembe, Dzoole and Chiwere in Dowa district.

The two organizations have been implementing the project in the district between August and November 2024, OSSEDI in T/A Kayembe and Energy Africa in T/A Dzoole and Chiwere, addressing the felt need amongst women and girls who spend a lot of time looking for and collecting firewood, especially in degraded areas.

Updating the District executive committee (Dec) in Dowa, OSSEDI Malawi Programs Manager Masauko Mthunzi said the project was aimed at reducing wood consumption for cooking, thereby curbing deforestation and improving health by providing cleaner, efficient cooking solutions.

Mthunzi said the project made some remarkable progress, such as community facilitators trained in brick moulding furnace construction and metal parts installation, which saw 500 improved cook stoves moulded in the areas of 3 T/As.

He said the baseline survey on fuel mix and feasibility study was conducted for the deployment of the improved cookstoves and local stakeholder consultations were made following gold standards as well as installation of Internet of Things (IOT) devise in selected households for monitoring usage.

However, Mthunzi said that besides the project registering remarkable progress, it made some challenges, such as stealing metal bars for sale, slow adoption due to fear of the pots being damaged due to overheating and some kitchens not having doors and proper roofs for safety.

Going forward, Mthunzi said the project would reach out to 63,000 households in the areas of the 3 T/As, constructing one stove per household instead of two stoves per household to increase reach and establishing ongoing monitoring of stove usage through selected community members, installing IOT, among others.

