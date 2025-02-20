Malawi’s professional golfer, Paul Chidale, has secured a spot in the prestigious Magical Kenya Open, which kicked off today at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

Chidale qualified for the tournament after delivering an impressive second-round score of 71 during qualifiers held on Monday. He is one of only three professionals to advance to the tournament.

The golfer attributed his success to the unwavering support of his lead sponsor, NBS Bank. “Over the years, NBS Bank has consistently backed my participation in various regional tournaments, providing essential financial assistance for travel and upkeep. I am deeply appreciative of the caring Bank” said Chidale.

Hara: We believe in championing Malawi talent.

NBS Bank’s Head of Marketing, Stella Hara, expressed her delight at Chidale’s achievement, stating that the bank has provided additional resources to support the golfer’s bid to win the tournament.

“At NBS Bank, we believe in championing Malawian talent and enabling them to shine on international platforms. Paul’s journey to the Kenya Open is proof that with the right support, our athletes can compete at the highest levels. We are proud to stand behind him as he makes history for Malawi,” said Hara.

NBS Bank’s commitment to nurturing local talent extends beyond golf. The bank recently unveiled a K1 billion sponsorship package for the National Division Football League, demonstrating its dedication to the development of sports in Malawi.

The Magical Kenya Open is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in Africa, attracting top golfers from around the world. Chidale’s participation in the tournament is a significant milestone for Malawian golf, and NBS Bank’s support is a testament to the bank’s commitment to promoting local talent.