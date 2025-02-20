Old Mutual Malawi has handed over a K3 million support towards the 2025 Insurance Institute of Malawi Gala Dinner, scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Blantyre. The event aims to award students who have completed their studies in insurance.

Lex Kadzongwe, Human Capital Executive for Old Mutual Malawi, emphasized the company’s commitment to the growth and development of the insurance landscape in Malawi. “This sponsorship is not merely an act of financial support; it symbolizes our deep-rooted belief in the potential of the Insurance Institute of Malawi, and in the dynamic professionals who form its core,” Kadzongwe said.

Kadzongwe further encouraged people to remember that these events should always strive to unite them in their shared mission, which is to enhance the role of insurance in Malawi and improve the lives of Malawians.

He also acknowledged the challenges facing the insurance sector in Malawi, including a penetration rate of just 3%. However, he expressed optimism that initiatives like the Gala Dinner can foster collaboration, drive innovation, and ultimately enhance the role of insurance in Malawi.

Reuben Kawerere, President of the Insurance Institute of Malawi, thanked Old Mutual Malawi for their support, which will contribute to the success of the gala ceremony.