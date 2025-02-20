Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Patricia Kainga Nangozo has called on chiefs in Zomba to work with the current government and to stay away from partisan politics.

The Deputy Minister made the call at Senior Chief Chikowi headquarters where she met with group village heads under Chikowi.

She said traditional leaders play a crucial role in development. As such, they should refrain from party politics as they facilitate development in their respective areas.

“Let me advise you to desist from indulging in party politics. Don’t listen to Opposition Parties. Work with the current administration.” The Deputy Minister said

Kainga Nangozo said that President Dr Lazarus Chakwera appreciates the roles traditional leaders play; as such, the president wants to return the authority of the political leaders so that they can effectively perform their duties.

She, therefore, thanked the president for appointing her Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs to his cabinet and pledged to work with chiefs in Zomba without bias.

On the current food situation, the Deputy Minister said the government is aware of this and will distribute relief maize soon to deal with the situation.

Senior Chief Chikowi thanked President Chakwera for appointing a woman from Zomba to serve his cabinet as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

She, however, complained that 15 group village heads and 142 village heads are not receiving their dues and asked the Government to look into the issue.

On the food situation, Senior Chief Chikowi asked the Government to provide relief food to people in her area as some children in the area are failing to go to school due to no food in their homes.

After meeting with traditional leaders at Senior Chief Chikowi, Kainga Nangozo pledged to meet other traditional leaders in the Eastern Region.