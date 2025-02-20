In a remarkable turnaround, farmers in Ntcheu district have transformed their fortunes, moving from a cycle of scarcity and uncertainty to one of abundance and prosperity, thanks to an innovative irrigation project that has revolutionized agricultural production in the district.

At the heart of this transformation is the AREECA project, a groundbreaking initiative that has empowered farmers in Ntcheu to adopt sustainable agricultural practices and improve their livelihoods.

By providing critical support in irrigation, conservation agriculture, and agroforestry, the project has enabled farmers to produce sufficient farm produce for their households while minimizing environmental and land degradation in the project areas.

During a recent visit to irrigation schemes and farmer field schools in Tsangano and Nsipe Extension Planning Areas (EPAs), the positive impact of the project became evident.

Stina George, a farmer from Liyata village in Traditional Authority Mpando, shared her experience, stating that since the project’s introduction two years ago, she has been able to harvest over 20 bags of potatoes through irrigation, compared to the six bags she previously obtained from the same land.

“We were only relying on the rain season for us to plant our crops, but now we can plant potatoes and maize three times a year due to irrigation support we have received from the project,” she explained.

George added that she harvested potatoes two months ago, planted maize, and plans to plant more potatoes and maize using irrigation.

Joaquim Tobiyasi, another farmer from Kanthumkako farmer field school under Nsipe EPA praised the project for providing Vertiva grass, which helps curb soil erosion and land degradation in their fields and along irrigation schemes.

“We are very grateful to the AREECA project for introducing us to Vertiva grass, which has been a game-changer for us,” said Tobiyasi. “The Vertiva grass has helped to curb soil erosion and land degradation in our fields and along irrigation schemes, ensuring that our soil remains fertile and productive for years to come.”

The AREECA project has achieved several milestones, including the rehabilitation of the Chiyata irrigation scheme, the provision of livestock to farmers under the pass-on program, support for forest conservation and regeneration, and capacity building for farmers and extension workers.

Hundreds of farmers have been empowered through the project’s initiatives, improving their agricultural productivity but also enhancing their livelihoods.

As a result, the district is witnessing a significant transformation, with farmers moving from subsistence farming to commercial farming, and enjoying improved food security and increased incomes.

The AREECA project is funded by the German government, implemented by the Malawi government, and receives technical support from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).