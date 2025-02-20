Across the country, families, regardless of their political party affiliations, are lamenting the skyrocketing cost of essential commodities, while small-scale traders who form the backbone of the country’s informal economy are finding it increasingly difficult.

Prices are continuing to rise every passing day, yet wages remain stagnant as of yesterday, leaving millions trapped in a cycle of economic despair with prices of maize, cooking oil, sugar and soap going on rampage.

Traders are frustrated by price increases that make it impossible for them to make a profit as every day, they are finding new prices of commodities, and convincing customers that the commodity prices have changed from yesterday to today is becoming a challenge.

In his speech, Political Analyst Burnett Munthali says desperation leads to unrest and without urgent interventions, Malawi could see a breakdown in law and order, peace and calm as people will fight for their survival.

Munthali said Malawi is at a crossroads, urging patriotic Malawians to fight for their survival not by turning against each other but by demanding governance, supporting one another, and pushing for meaningful economic reforms.

He said Malawians, if they act now, can still change the course of their country’s future and build a Malawi where no one has to struggle just to afford a meal, urging them to stand together, fight for their rights, and work towards a better tomorrow, time for action is now.

The political analyst said the cost of living is becoming unbearable for millions of Malawians due to rising prices of goods and services saying this has greatly affected transportation, school fees and medical services.

“But, what is most alarming about is food inflation, which has skyrocketed to 36 per cent, making basic needs unaffordable to many families,” said Munthali.

He said the situation calls for immediate policy interventions; the government must act swiftly in stabilizing food prices and increasing wages, saying the time for discussion is over, citizens are hungry and will become angry citizens, and it is now time for action.

Munthali has warned Malawians that if they do nothing, inflation will continue to rise, making life even more difficult, claiming that many people are already struggling, businesses are closing, children are dropping out of school due to high tuition costs, and hospitals are running short on essential medicines.

He has finally called upon the government to address these problems as inflation is pushing more Malawians into extreme poverty claiming that many households are resorting to eating one meal a day as they cannot afford three meals due to maize price which has reached K110,000 per bag