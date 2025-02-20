85-year-old Edna Mailos has been surviving on maize husks. She says life has taken a difficult terrain over the past year as she did not harvest enough yields in the last farming season. The El-Nino-induced drought, coupled with a lack of agricultural inputs like fertilizer, made her farming season one of the worst in decades.

Not anymore! Today, she beamed with excitement as she was among over 1600 hunger-stricken individuals in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Chigaru in Blantyre, who received food aid, in monetary support.

The intervention is part of the support by the partnership between the Catholic Development Commission (CADECOM) and Mukuru Financial Services.

Through the intervention, each beneficiary will receive K92,500 every month for three months, providing a crucial safety net during this difficult time.

Mukuru Enterprises and Sales Manager Ken Chiyembekezo Ndala emphasized the transformative power of digital financial services in aid distribution.

“Our Enterprise Payment Platform (EPP) enables us to reach vulnerable communities efficiently and effectively without incurring withdrawal charges,” he said.

A lot of households in the country are grappling with acute food shortages as a result of, among others, poor harvests brought about by the drought.