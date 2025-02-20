African Harmony Corrective NGO has called on learners at Sakata Primary School in Zomba to actively participate in forestry seasons by planting trees to ensure vegetative coverage in areas that deserve trees.

African Harmony Corrective, Community Development Officer, Dafter Molandi made the call when the organisation planted 1000 tree seedlings at Sakata Primary School at Traditional Authority Nkagula in Zomba.

Molandi said African Harmony Corrective decided to plant the tree seedlings at Sakata School following a good partnership with the school on issues of environment.

He, therefore, called on the learners to protect the trees from wildfires and grazers to ensure a high rate of tree survival and stressed the need to continue planting and caring for trees to conserve the environment.

“Irresponsible cutting down of trees has a direct bearing on people’s livelihood. We came here to plant trees to bring back the vegetative cover,” he said.

Sakata Environmental teacher, Chisomo Moyo hailed African Harmony Corrective for engaging learners in tree planting.

She said trees have multiple benefits, including forming windbreakers, air purifiers and providing good shade.

A standard 7 learner, Lexa Kaombe pledged that she will encourage fellow learners to take good care of the planted trees to ensure they grow for future use.