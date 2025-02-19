Lawyer Gift-Dick Chimowa has pulled out of representing human rights lawyer Alexious Kamangila in a contentious case against Justice Kenan Manda, citing menacing threats to his life and property.

This dramatic withdrawal comes amidst a heated legal battle, with Kamangila accusing Justice Manda of corruption and the judge demanding K250 million in compensation for alleged defamation.

In a letter to Malawi Law Society, Chimowa alleges that he was followed by unknown individuals after a mediation session last week in Lilongwe. “After the conclusion of the mediation session as I was leaving the court premises I realised that I was being followed to the extent that I had to avoid leaving the court premises through the main gate,” he stated.

Justice Kenan Manda

The harassment continued in Blantyre, where Chimowa claims his vehicle was broken into, and his laptop and court documents were stolen, forcing him to notify the High Court of his decision to cease representing Kamangila.

“The security of my family has been grossly compromised as they are living in constant fear for their lives and property. It is therefore from this background that I was left with no choice but to make an application to the High Court to cease representing Counsel Kamangila, of course with his prior agreement,” he added.

Chimowa’s withdrawal comes after Kamangila himself wrote to Inspector General of Police Merlyne Yolamu, Ministry of Justice in December reporting threats to his life and family due to his exposure of corruption within the Malawi Judiciary and legal profession.

Kamangila’s letter to authorities revealed that political activist Agape Khombe was one of the individuals threatening him. Specifically, Kamangila alleged that Khombe threatened to “get to me and destroy me,” for implicating Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda in corruption.

Despite attaching evidence, including a WhatsApp conversation, to his report, Kamangila’s plea for protection has been met with silence as neither of the authorities responded to his letter.