Phyzix’s new song “Superstar,” featuring Ace Jizzy, Bee Jay, K Banton, and Chizmo Njuchi, has been accused of plagiarism by Baxxy, a Blantyre-based artist whose song with a similar title was released two months ago.

In a surprising twist, Baxxy took the issue to Twitter (formerly X) and posted:

“The hook on this song ‘Superstar’ is exactly what I say on my song SUPASTA. Word for word! Technically, the concept is the same. But it feels like everyone has turned a blind eye to the fact.”

This post ignited a heated debate on the platform, with many comments supporting Baxxy and asserting that Phyzix’s song, particularly the hook, mirrors his.

“It’s crazy how issues to do with copyright infringement are not taken seriously in Zambia and Malawi. Otherwise, I’ve also listened to both songs, and you’re right,” Kash Patel commented.

Another comment from Pemphs noted, “I’m glad that you’ve talked it out because I was certainly perplexed. Some blog posted about it, and hearing the songs sound similar makes me think the artists need to do better.”

Delving deeper into the issue, the Malawi24 entertainment desk reached out to Baxxy, Phyzix, and Chizmo for clarification.

Beginning with Baxxy, whose real name is Happy Bakolo, he mentioned that all the artists in Phyzix’s “Super Star” song are his friends. Nevertheless, he feels disrespected and believes he should have been acknowledged in the song, as he thinks they borrowed his concept.

“Last year in June, I contacted Chizmo to contribute a verse to my song ‘Super Star.’ I provided him with the beat and concept, but he continued to make excuses until I released my song last month. I just wonder, why did Chizmo do that?” he explained.

He added that, since he is not as familiar as the other artists involved in the song, he is not looking for fame; instead, he feels it is important to speak the truth. “The truth is a double-edged sword; it can cut both ways,” he said, emphasizing his commitment to honesty.

On the flip side, Phyzix remarked, “I have nothing to say,” while Chizmo expressed that Baxxy could have approached them directly before posting the issue on social media. Because Baxxy chose to go public, Chizmo said he would respond in the same manner.

“This year marks a decade of my presence in the music industry. I cannot use other people’s concepts, and ‘Super Star’ is a term that is available for anyone to use,” he concluded defiantly.