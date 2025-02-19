ECAMA urge government to invest in irrigation farming

Feb 19, 2025
The Economics Association of Malawi’s acting president, Bertha Bangara Chikadza says the only way to mitigate rising inflation in food prices is to shift away from reliance on rain-fed agriculture and implement irrigation farming.

Speaking to local media, Chikadza urged the Ministry of Agriculture to work hand in hand with large-scale commercial farmers and reduce dependence on small-scale farmers.

“The country should shift from rainfed agriculture into irrigation farming because we can grow maize three or four times a year; hence, as a country, we may have sufficient food,” Chikadza said.

This comes in the wake of the country experiencing a high inflation rate, rising from 28.1% to 28.5% in January alone, with food prices increasing from 35% to 36% during the same period, according to the Statistical Office.