As Malawi grapples with the effects of climate change, schools and students are being urged to play a vital role in the country’s reforestation efforts.

The call comes as a recent tree-planting initiative at Majiga Primary School in Nkhatotaka demonstrated the impact that schools can have in promoting environmental conservation.

The initiative, which saw the planting of 1,000 trees, was undertaken by Ethanol Company (EthCo), a subsidiary of conglomerate Press Corporation Limited (PCL). EthCo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lusubilo Chakaniza emphasized the importance of involving schools and students in environmental conservation efforts.

“Schools are a critical part of our efforts to promote environmental conservation and mitigate the effects of climate change,” Chakaniza said. “By working with schools and students, we can inspire a new generation of environmental stewards and create a sustainable future for our communities.”

Majiga Primary School Headteacher Bolings Kamanga echoed Chakaniza’s sentiments, highlighting the importance of hands-on experience in teaching students about environmental conservation.

“By participating in tree-planting initiatives, our students can gain a deeper understanding of the importance of environmental conservation and develop practical skills that will serve them well throughout their lives,” Kamanga said.

Nkhatotaka District Council Director of Planning and Development, Dave Kapolo, also emphasized the need for schools and students to be involved in reforestation efforts.

“As a district, we are committed to restoring our forests and promoting environmental conservation,” Kapolo said. “We believe that schools and students have a critical role to play in this effort and we look forward to working with them to create a more sustainable future for our communities.”

The tree-planting initiative at Majiga Primary School coincides with the National Forestry season, which runs from December to April each year. As the country continues to work towards achieving its environmental conservation goals, the involvement of schools and students will be crucial in promoting a culture of sustainability and environmental stewardship.