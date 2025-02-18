A task force of concerned Nurses and Midwives from across Malawi is scheduled to meet with the National Organization of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (NONM) Executive Committee to discuss pressing issues, with a proposed adjustment to healthcare workers’ specific allowances taking centre stage.

According to a memo seen by this publication, the meeting is set to take place on Saturday, 22 February in Lilongwe. At the heart of the discussion will be a review of the current allowance structure, with the concerned nurses and midwives seeking adjustment.

The meeting will also discuss the promotion of nurses and midwives by the government, as well as strategies for recruiting unemployed nurses and midwives to address staffing shortages.

Additionally, the agenda includes preparations for the upcoming NONM Biannual General Assembly, the recruitment of a new NONM Executive Director, and a review of the voting system for the 2026 NONM general elections.

Meanwhile, the task force is inviting all concerned nurses and midwives to contribute to the agenda by submitting their constructive points to Lucius Gerrald, the spokesperson, by Thursday, February 20, 2025.