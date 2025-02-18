The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) yesterday shut down three food-selling shops for selling rotten meat to customers and one cooking oil company for poor hygienic distribution of cooking oil.

Among these shops are AXE Wholesalers, which was found to have unhygienic practices, and Harawa Nyama Supermarket, which was selling rotten meat to customers.

Fresh and tender basket shops have also been shut down for selling cooking oil in an unhygienic environment.

Speaking on the matter, Raphael Mpingo, who is a senior certification officer at MBTS, says closures are aimed at promoting adhering to the national standards.

“We told them to address the shortfalls immediately, and whenever they sort out this, we will come and verify before we reopen it.” Said Raphael.