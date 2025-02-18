A 26-year-old man, identified as Precious Mtambalika, was found dead after hanging himself from an avocado tree in Munika Village, Dowa District, on February 17, 2025.

According to his uncle, Mathews Kadammanja, Precious had a disagreement with his family on February 16 after failing to buy fertilizer and returned home intoxicated.

On the day of the incident, Mtambalika’s wife left home to fetch water while he went to an unknown location.

Around 11:00 AM, some children went to the maize field to pick avocados and were shocked to find Mtambalika hanging from the tree.

They immediately returned to the village to inform others.

The matter was reported to the Chezi Police Unit, and officers, accompanied by medical personnel, visited the scene.

A postmortem examination revealed that the cause of death was suffocation secondary to strangulation.

Dowa Police urge the public to seek counselling and guidance from relevant authorities when facing difficulties.

By Alice Sitima