The Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Competition and Fair-Trading Commission (CFTC) have issued a stern warning to traders who fail to display prices of goods and services, citing a surge in non-compliance.

According to the Competition and Fair-Trading Act (CFTA), traders are obligated to inform consumers of prices by displaying them. Section 51(n) of the CFTA states that “a person shall not, about a consumer fail to display or indicate prices of goods, digital products and services.”

The Ministry and CFTC emphasized that prices must be inclusive of taxes and levies and displayed in local currency unless otherwise authorized.

“It must be noted that violation of the CFTA may be sanctioned by, among others, a fine of up to 10% of total gross annual turnover in the case of enterprises and up to 5% of annual income for individuals,” reads part of the statement.

The Ministry and CFTC are encouraging consumers and the General Public to report to authorities any shops that do not display prices on their products.

The government’s crackdown on pricing non-compliance aims to promote transparency and fairness in trade, protecting consumers from unfair business practices.