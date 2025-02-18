The communities of Chulu, Mphomwa, and Chisinga in Kasungu district have raised concerns over a disturbing security lapse, urging the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security to take immediate action.

In a letter to the Ministry, signed by Charles Dokera, the communities of Chulu, Mphomwa, and Chisinga are demanding urgent action in the wake of a devastating spate of motorbike attacks that has claimed three lives in a mere two months.

The latest incident occurred on February 16, 2025, when two energetic men from the village of Newa were killed at Chisinga along Kasungu National Park. The communities are questioning how such incidents can occur despite the presence of law enforcement officers.

“We query your office as we fail to understand the compromise in our security, despite having more than forty men in uniform who, most of them, camp just a few meters away from the Park,” reads part of the letter. “Your urgent intervention will help us understand the source of this security breach and will demonstrate a sense of responsibility and responsiveness of your leadership.”

Their preliminary findings suggest that the lack of resources, including vehicles or even bicycles, is hindering the effectiveness of law enforcement operations. The communities are calling for the Ministry to provide adequate resources to ensure their safety and security.