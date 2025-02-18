Irate youths in Karonga, a northern border district of Malawi, expressed outrage on Monday, labeling President Lazarus Chakwera’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) as a mockery to the district.

Speaking at a press conference organized by Karonga Youths for Justice and Development (KYJD) at Baka community ground, the youths said almost all the mentioned projects are just on paper.

KYJD Executive Director, Steven Simsokwe mentioned about Ilola irrigation which he said is dead but was dumbfounded to learn from Chakwera through SONA that it has been resurrected.

Apart from that, Simsokwe also attacked Chakwera for telling the nation that his government has resurrected Karonga airport while he is aware that the flights using the area are for the officials working at Kayerekera Uranium Mine.

“Chakwera and his government should not underestimate our intelligence. His government has done nothing here apart from lip projects. The projects he was boasting of in his SONA are on paper not on the ground. Apart from Lotus Resources, a company doing its mining activities at Kayerekera Uranium Mine is the one using Karonga airport just as Paladin and government has done nothing on it,” he said.

Furthermore, Simsokwe disputed Chakwera’s claim that his government has initiated the multi-billion Karonga water project. He revealed that the project was actually initiated by former President Peter Mutharika, and that Chakwera’s party, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), had opposed the project when they were in opposition.

“Maybe they have forgotten, it was the same MCP under Chakwera that tried hard to block the project when they were in opposition. However, Mutharika and his government pushed it,” he lamented.

Michael Kalinga concurred with Simsokwe, stating that only the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under Mutharika has brought meaningful development projects to Karonga, such as the Karonga round about -Songwe border road and Ngala Technical college.

“DPP brought a number of projects here for example, Karonga round about – Songwe border road, Ngala Technical college, new structures at Karonga Teachers Training College just to mention a few,” he said.

The youths said MCP officials are just good at distributing K2000 to the residents in their rallies.

“DPP officials like Jappie Mhango were serious on the ground during their time, unlike what we are witnessing today,” they added.

The youths also accused DPP MPs who have joined the MCP of being fortune seekers.

“Maybe they have done something wrong and their decision is a cover up. However, everyone is sick and tired of Chakwera as well as his government here,” they said.

Government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu was unavailable for comment.