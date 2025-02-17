Malawi24 has uncovered that despite the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) confiscation of uncertified maize grits (Mphale) from traders in the Balaka district, a cartel of vendors has turned a deaf ear to the MBS directive against selling the product and continues selling the product, despite their potential risks on human health.

The uncertified grits are allegedly made from expired maize seeds.

Earlier last month, MBS confiscated 10 tons of the product from OPS General Dealers in the district, citing concerns over their safety for human consumption.

However, our investigations have unearthed that some traders are still cashing on the product, often at a lower price than certified maize.

This has raised concerns that consumers, particularly those in low-income households, may be unwittingly putting their health at risk at the expense of making savings.

“We cannot afford to buy maize which is currently selling at K90,000 per 50-kilogram bag,” said Melifa Phiri, a consumer we spotted buying the uncertified maize grits at one of the vendors at the district’s central market.

She added: “The grits are much cheaper than the certified maize. We have no choice but to buy them.”

MBS spokesperson Wazamazama Katatu has since cautioned the general public against buying uncertified maize grits, emphasizing the potential health risks associated with them.

“We urge consumers to prioritize their health and safety by only purchasing certified maize products,” he said.

Meanwhile, Katatu says apart from strengthening surveillance operations in various markets across the country, MBS will also convene stakeholder meetings to raise awareness of the potential dangers of consuming food produced from uncertified maize grits.