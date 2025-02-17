Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has urged the Electoral Management Device operators in various MEC centres to conduct themselves with integrity and professionalism as the electoral body gears to open a window to provide an opportunity for those registered voters who wish to process transfers ahead of voting day.

The electoral body is expected to undertake the first phase of the voter transfer exercise from February 25 to 27.

MEC regional elections officer responsible for the central region, Esmie Chisepeya, made the call on Saturday during the training of more than 400 EMD operators in Mponela-Dowa.

“We want our Electoral Management Device operators to conduct themselves with the highest sense of professionalism and integrity because what they are doing is that they are representing us,” she said.

She also said the electoral body is geared to ensure a smooth voter transfer exercise.

Chisepeya then highlighted that the voter transfer exercise is aimed at giving those who register an opportunity to transfer to where they would like to cast their vote after moving out from where they had registered.

“The commission is informing all registered voters that there will be no transfers on the polling day or any other period after this exercise,” said Chisepeya.

Speaking in an interview, one of the participants, William Sikenala, said he was ready to discharge his duties with professionalism and integrity.

Phase 1 of the voter transfer, which will run from 25-27 February 2025, will cover Chitipa, Karonga, Karonga town, Mzuzu City, Nkhotakota, Ntchisi, Salima, Dedza, Balaka, Machinga, Neno, Phalombe, Chiradzulu and Mulanje districts.

By Kondwani Kandiado