Scorchers head coach Lovemore Fazili has named a 23-member squad for the forthcoming two FIFA-sanctioned friendly matches against Zambia in Lusaka.

The Scorchers will face the Copper Queens on Saturday, February 22, and Tuesday played Tuesday 25 February at Woodlands Stadium.

The delegation of local-based players and officials will leave for Lusaka on Tuesday morning and are expected to be joined by four foreign-based players who will fly directly from their bases.

USA-based forward Temwa Chawinga joined the squad today, while the DRC-based duo, Sabina Thom and Chimwemwe Madise, joined camp on Friday in Blantyre and will travel with the rest of the local delegation.

Captain Tabitha Chawinga, who plays in France, leads the European contingent that includes Rose Kabzere, Vannesa Chikupira and Benadetta Mkandawire.

The following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers

Mercy Sikelo (kukoma Ntopwa women), Yamikani Kaonga (MDF Lioness),

Defenders

Chimwemwe Madise (TP Mazembe), Benadetta Mkandawire (FC BIIK-Kazygurt), Ireen Khumalo (Silver Strikers Ladies), Rose Alufandika (kukoma Ntopwa women), Maggie Chavula (Ascent Academy), Maureen Kenneth (Ascent Academy) Tamala Simeza (Blue Eagles Ladies)

Midfielders

Rose Kabzere (Montpellier), Vannessa Chikupira (FC BIIK-Kazygurt), (Faith Chimzimu (Ascent Academy), Letticia Chinyamula (Ascent Academy), Caroline Mathyola, (Silver Strikers Ladies), Tendai Sani (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women), Zainab Kapanda (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women), Funny Magombo (kukoma Ntopwa women), Sarah Mulimbika (Ndirande Soccer Giants)

Strikers

Tabitha Chawinga (Olympique Lyonnais Féminin) Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current) Sabina Thom (TP Mazembe) Catherine Kachala (MDF Lioness), Chisomo Banda (Silver Strikers Ladies)

Source: FAM