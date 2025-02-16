Valentine’s Day, typically a celebration of love and affection, turned out to be a day of contrasting fortunes for two Malawian leaders. While newly appointed Minister of Labour, Vitumbiko Mumba, basked in praise for his commitment to transparency and accountability, President Lazarus Chakwera faced a barrage of criticism online.

The backlash against Chakwera stemmed from allegations of false statements made during his 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA) on February 14th. Many online users felt that Chakwera’s address was overly politicized and lacked substance, particularly when compared to his previous SONA speeches.

Chakwera’s address reported significant progress made since he took office, but it was notably more politically focused than previous addresses.

The first SONA in 2021 was themed “Restoring the Warm Heart of Africa,” while the 2022 theme was “Fixing the Systems to Deliver Long-Term Priorities and Diffuse Short-Term Pressure.”

However, this year’s SONA faced scrutiny as several projects Chakwera claimed were completed were later rejected by local authorities.

For instance, Phalombe District Council Chairperson Agason Sompho stated that no security staff houses had been built in the district in the past five years, contradicting Chakwera’s claim of delivering 66 houses to Cyclone Freddy victims and constructing security staff houses.

“It’s like trying to build castles in the air,” Sompho remarked, emphasizing the disconnect between the President’s words and reality.

Similarly, Jona Mkandawire, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) MP for Rumphi-West, expressed disappointment, asserting that many projects mentioned by Chakwera did not exist. He labelled the President’s comments as “a complete lie” and highlighted issues with health centres and road networks, claiming they were either incomplete or had not started.

Additional discrepancies emerged from Likoma Island, where Chakwera reported the construction of police houses that were never built, and in Mangochi, where a hospital mentioned was nonexistent.

This situation has ignited criticism of the current governance, with some defending Chakwera and suggesting he should have verified the details of the projects to avoid such issues.

As the proverb goes, “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes,” highlighting the speed at which falsehoods can spread.

Meanwhile, close associates of Chakwera have raised eyebrows over misinformation, according to a clip circulating on social media by Jona Mkandawire, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) MP for Rumphi-West.