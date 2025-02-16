Political analyst Thomas Chirwa has strongly criticized President Lazarus Chakwera’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), calling it a waste of time and suggesting that it should be discarded entirely.

Speaking to Malawi24, Chirwa accused the president’s ministers and advisers of misleading him, arguing that they have failed to provide accurate information. He urged Chakwera to take decisive action by dismissing his entire Cabinet and advisory team.

“I believe all ministers, including his advisers, have not helped the president. This is the time for Chakwera to prove that he can make decisions on his own by firing all his ministers and advisers for providing him with incorrect information,” said Chirwa.

One of the key issues Chirwa highlighted was the president’s alleged false claims about development projects. He cited a recent controversy in which the Community Forum Organisation (COFO) accused Chakwera of taking credit for the construction of a clinic in Chapananga.

“The Executive Director of COFO, Joshua Malunga, has clarified that the clinic was built in 2022 with funding from World Connect and was handed over to the government. Yet, the president took credit for it in his SONA,” Chirwa noted.

Chirwa further called for the immediate dismissal of specific ministers, particularly Jacob Hara, the Minister of Public Works; Richard Chimwendo Banda, the Minister of Local Government and National Unity; Moses Kunkuyu, the Minister of Information and Digitalization; and Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, the Minister of Health.

“These ministers should be the first to go. Their failure to perform and provide accurate information has contributed to the president’s missteps,” he emphasized.

Chirwa’s remarks add to the growing criticism of Chakwera’s administration, with many Malawians expressing frustration over unfulfilled promises and governance challenges. It remains to be seen whether the president will respond to calls for a Cabinet reshuffle.