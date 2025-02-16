President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration is facing an avoidable credibility crisis due to its failure to effectively utilize the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Recent incidents in which the president delivered inaccurate information to the public highlight a dangerous gap in the verification processes within his office.

This raises a critical question: Why is the NIS not playing a proactive role in ensuring that the president receives and delivers accurate information?

The NIS exists to provide intelligence, security assessments, and verification of key national issues. If properly utilized, it would serve as a crucial filter, preventing misleading reports from reaching the president’s desk.

However, Chakwera’s reliance on unchecked reports from government officials and agencies has led to national embarrassment.

Other African nations, such as Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya, have adopted a more strategic approach by integrating their intelligence services into government decision-making. Their agencies work closely with key institutions to verify reports before they reach the head of state, ensuring that presidents speak with authority and accuracy.

Malawi, however, appears to use the NIS reactively only calling upon its services after a crisis has erupted. This approach weakens governance and exposes the country to unnecessary risks.

To strengthen leadership and governance, President Chakwera’s office must prioritize intelligence verification.

The NIS should play an active role in reviewing major reports before they are presented to the president. This would not only shield the presidency from misinformation but also restore public confidence in government communications.

Failing to integrate the NIS into daily decision-making will continue to undermine trust in the administration.

It is time for Malawi to adopt a forward-thinking approach and make intelligence services a central pillar of governance. A well-informed presidency is key to national stability and progress.