Member of parliament for Chikwawa Mkombezi constituency who is also the Deputy President for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Minister responsible for Water and Sanitation, Abida Sidik Mia, yesterday, officially handed over a new, modern school block to Mtowe Full Primary School in Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency.

Speaking to Malawi24, Mia said the vital learning facility was made possible through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which the State President, Lazarus Chakwera, increased to 100 million kwacha annually for each constituency in the country.

“I was overjoyed for two key reasons: firstly, this project fulfills a campaign promise I made in the 2019 election. Secondly, it directly addresses the pressing issue of inadequate learning space, which has long hindered students, particularly during the rainy season. This new facility will significantly boost the quality of education in our area,” she explained.

She then urged all stakeholders to maintain the facility well.