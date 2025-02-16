President Chakwera’s 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) has sparked controversy, with some opposition members accusing him of providing misleading information.

Specifically, Rumphi-West MP Jona Mkandawire challenged Chakwera’s claims about development projects in his constituency, calling them “a complete lie”.

Mkandawire disputed the completion of several projects, including Kamphenda health centre and some road networks, which he claimed were either incomplete or hadn’t started.

He also refutes that a mortuary was constructed in Bolero, contrary to the President Chakwera’s claim in his sona.

He further questioned the accuracy of government reports and the accountability of officials overseeing development projects.

The opposition’s criticism of Chakwera’s SONA highlights the growing divide between the ruling party and opposition in Malawi as noted by some political analysts.

The walkout by opposition MPs during the address underscored their dissatisfaction with Chakwera’s leadership and the government’s handling of national issues.

It’s worth noting that Chakwera’s SONA also addressed other topics, such as the ownership of Lake Malawi, which he reaffirmed belongs entirely to Malawians when the same Malawians are fully aware that Minister of Information, Moses Kunkuyu , received a new map from Tanzania depicting Lake Malawi as being part of Tanzania.

It is pathetic that the Sona was used as a platform for political campaigning rather than a genuine report on the state of the nation.

In addition, the claim that 24 police houses were constructed in Likoma was also refuted by local residents in the district suggesting that the promised infrastructure development has not occurred.

Furthermore, Cassim Usseni Ngwali, the chairperson of the Nsanje district council, stated that no 28 police houses were completed, further emphasizing the discrepancies between the Chakwera government’s claims and the reality on the ground.

As if the aforementioned Chakwera’s scandalous lies are not enough, chairperson of Phalombe district council, Agason Sompho, said that no house for security staff has been constructed in the district for the past five years contradicting what President Chakwera said in his Sona that the construction of 29 police houses has been completed.

Moreover, investigative report in Ntchisi reveals that the construction of Malomo Community Day Secondary School is not yet completed contrary to President Chakwera’s claims.

As if adding salt to the cancerous decaying wound, Abdul Yusuf, the Chairperson of Mangochi district council has also rubbished Chakwera’s claim that the construction of Namiyasi and Misolo health centres have been completed. This was further corroborated by member of parliament for Mangochi Central , Victoria Kingstone.

Just to cut the long story short, member of parliament for Chikwawa west , Susan Dossi, also refuted that Chakwera government has constructed Finiyasi and Liston health posts.

The controversy surrounding Chakwera address has raised concerns about the government’s transparency and accountability. Much as the Sona intended to be a campaign tool, it has emerged to be a decampaigning adventure.