Eso Slique, a hip-hop artist from Lilongwe, is set to launch the “HIV Free Generation Tour” this April. This exciting initiative, themed “Music as a Medium for Sensitizing HIV/AIDS Awareness,” aims to raise awareness about HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) across Lilongwe.

Delving deeper, the tour is not just a series of events; it reflects the profound impact HIV has had on Slique’s life, particularly through the loss of family and friends. His personal experiences have ignited a passionate drive within him to advocate for this crucial cause.

In his own words, Slique shared, “Reflecting on my experiences of losing family and friends to AIDS caused by HIV, I began to wonder why so many young people are still dying from this disease.”

He continued to ponder, “What if those who succumbed to that incurable disease had discovered their status in time? What if some had accepted their situation and sought treatment without hesitation?” These poignant reflections have inspired him to create this awareness initiative.

Transitioning to the campaign’s logistics, the tour will cover various areas in Lilongwe, starting with Area 36 and Nathenje in April. Following that, events will unfold in Chitedze and Mtandire in May, then Chinsapo, Area 25, and Dzaleka in June.

The momentum will continue with Lumbadzi in July, Mponela and Area 25 in August, culminating in a powerful conclusion at Area 24 in September.

Moreover, the initiative will feature vital services such as HIV testing and counselling, HIV self-test kits, condom giveaways, and a variety of other activities aimed at promoting health and awareness. This comprehensive approach underscores the commitment to making a significant impact in the community.

Finally, Slique, whose real name is Esosa Osas Omorodion, appealed for support from those interested in both sponsorship and partnership.