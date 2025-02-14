Nkhotakota District Council has taken decisive action against expired goods, burning all confiscated items seized from various shops during an inspection exercise.

The exercise, which concluded yesterday, aimed to rid local markets of expired products and ensure consumer safety.

The Council has been conducting a thorough inspection exercise, targeting various shops, service providers, and institutions in the district.

The exercise involved checking expiry dates of commodities, ensuring food safety measures are in place, and verifying relevant documentation.

The inspections have yielded significant results, with expired products being removed from shops. Furthermore, a pharmaceutical shop at Mkaika was closed down for operating illegally, shelving expired medication, and employing uncertified personnel.

The council’s efforts aim to safeguard consumers from harmful products circulating in the market and according to the council, the exercise will continue across the district to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.