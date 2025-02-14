A newly refurbished classroom block and administration block, valued at K60 million, has been handed over to Majiga Primary School in Nkhotakota, marking a significant milestone in the school’s quest to provide quality education to its students.

The new infrastructure, donated by Ethanol Company (EthCo), a subsidiary of Press Corporation Limited (PCL), is expected to greatly improve the learning environment and enhance academic performance at the school.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, EthCo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lusubilo Chakaniza emphasized the importance of providing a conducive learning environment for students.

The refurbished school block at Majiga Primary School.

“We believe that the refurbished school and administration blocks, desks, and office furniture will provide a conducive learning environment, while the electricity will ensure that pupils and teachers can study and execute their jobs effectively,” Chakaniza said.

Chakaniza also highlighted the company’s commitment to supporting education in Malawi, saying, “This is part of our contribution to the Government’s effort in providing quality education to the people. We request the teachers and learners to take care of the infrastructure and other donated items so that they can also benefit those coming behind them.”

Headteacher Bolings Kamanga commended EthCo for the support, saying, “We are short of words for the gesture shown by EthCo. We now have good structures for the pupils’ studies. As teachers, we also have good office desks and power to help us prepare for lessons.”

Patience Wandawanda, the school’s head girl, also expressed gratitude, saying, “The old structure posed a danger to our lives. The electricity also means I will have more time to study in the evening, which will help us perform well in our Primary School Leaving Certificate examinations.”

Nkhotakota District Council Director of Planning and Development, Davis Kavalo, welcomed the investment, saying it was a timely boost to education in the district, which lacks proper structures and materials for learning.

The donation includes a refurbished classroom block, an administration block, desks, office furniture, and solar electricity. The new infrastructure is expected to benefit over 1,000 students at the school.