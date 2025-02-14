A major reforestation effort is underway in the Mudi catchment area in Ndirande Township, Blantyre, with the recent planting of 2,500 trees. This initiative aims to restore and manage critical water catchment areas across Malawi, promoting environmental sustainability and conservation.

Castel Malawi Limited, a key player in the initiative, has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental conservation through this reforestation program. Since 2022, the company has planted 16,000 trees in various locations, including the Mudi catchment area, Area 33 near Lilongwe Bridge, and Kaning’ina Forest in Mzuzu.

Reynaud planting a tree at Mudi.

Speaking on the initiative, Castel Malawi Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Linda Kolomba emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in reforestation. “We engage local communities, students, and residents in tree-planting and after-care activities, ensuring they benefit from the initiative while preserving the environment,” Kolomba said.

The Ministry of Forestry’s Southern Region Zone Forest Manager, William Mitembe, acknowledged the vital role of companies like Castel Malawi in supporting reforestation efforts. “We appreciate the support of companies in restoring forests, and Castel Malawi’s efforts at Mudi Catchment Area are commendable,” Mitembe said.

Castel Malawi’s reforestation program includes extensive after-care work, such as weeding, fire break construction, and replanting trees that did not survive. The company aims to achieve 100% survival of the planted trees, transforming these areas into fully restored forests.