At least 20 underprivileged secondary school students in Mzimba South are set to benefit from an upcoming Education Support Fundraising Aerobics Challenge, an initiative jointly organized by the Mzimba Institute for Development Communications Trust (MIDCT) and the Mzimba South Social Welfare Office.

The two have signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) to formalize their collaboration, with the event scheduled for March 1, 2025.

The fundraiser aims to mobilize community support through aerobic activities while securing financial contributions to assist students struggling with school fees and other essential learning materials.

Speaking during the MOU signing ceremony, Christopher Melele, Executive Director of (MIDCT), emphasized the significance of the initiative in addressing the educational challenges faced by disadvantaged students.

“This event is more than just a fitness challenge; it is a movement to empower young minds by ensuring they stay in school. Every step, every move, and every contribution count toward a better future for our students,” Melele said.

On his part Mzimba South Social Welfare Officer Bernard Nangwele echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of community involvement in supporting education.

“Education is a fundamental right, but many students in Mzimba South struggle due to financial constraints. This fundraiser is a brilliant way to engage the community in making education accessible to all,” he stated.

Organizers are urging individuals, businesses, and organizations to participate in the aerobics challenge, either by joining the fitness activities or making financial contributions.

They believe the event will not only promote physical well-being but also foster a sense of collective responsibility in ensuring that no student is left behind due to financial hardships.

With education being a key driver of development, the initiative is expected to make a tangible impact in the district by keeping vulnerable students in school and empowering them to achieve their academic goals.