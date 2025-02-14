Malawians have been left shocked and disappointed after President Lazarus Chakwera made misleading claims in Parliament regarding his government’s development projects, particularly the construction of police houses.

During his address, Chakwera stated that his administration had successfully built 24 police houses on Likoma Island. However, investigations by Malawi24 have revealed that no such houses exist.

Ellen Longwe, a resident of Madimba on Likoma Island, expressed disbelief upon hearing the president’s statement.

“Let me assure you, journalist, that no such houses exist here—unless they were built underwater when they were supposedly constructed,” Longwe said sarcastically.

Residents and authorities on the island confirmed that no police houses had been constructed, directly contradicting the president’s assertion.

Further investigations by Malawi24 have exposed yet another falsehood in the president’s claims. In Nsanje District, Chakwera announced that 28 police houses had been completed to enhance security in the area. However, the reality on the ground tells a different story.

The Chairperson of the Nsanje District Council, Cassim Ussein Ngwali, confirmed that construction had only just begun, with the project still at the foundation stage.

“The construction of 28 police houses is in progress, but not a single house has been completed. Ten houses are being built at Chiromo Police Station, while eighteen are under construction at Marka Police Station. Tapita Company is handling the project,” Ngwali explained.

This directly contradicts Chakwera’s statement in Parliament, raising serious concerns about the credibility of his government’s progress reports.

This is not the first time Chakwera’s administration has been accused of exaggerating or fabricating development achievements. Many Malawians are beginning to question whether government reports on infrastructure and social services can be trusted.

As the country struggles with economic challenges, the government’s credibility is now at stake. Citizens are demanding transparency and honesty, urging the president to provide factual information rather than what appears to be mere political propaganda.

With elections approaching, Chakwera’s repeated misleading statements may further erode public trust in his leadership. Malawians deserve better than false promises they need real development that can be seen and felt.