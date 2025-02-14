As one way of improving service delivery to its customer base, Azam TV has introduced door-to-door service for all subscribers across the country.

Speaking during the launch of the service on Friday at Azam TV offices in Blantyre, General Manager Syed M Kadayhe said this will help customers easily access services from technicians who will be moving around.

“We noted that our subscribers were finding it very difficult to access services from us whenever they had problems with their receivers, hence the reason why we have introduced these door-to-door free services.

“Our customers will now be able to reach out to us through our social media platforms. What they need to do is just book an appointment by sharing their details so that our technicians can reach out to them,” he said.

He added:” This will improve our efficiency in service delivery, and it will also save time for the customers because they will just access our services without coming to our office.”

Azam TV has more than 80,000 subscribers across the country. However, this door-to-door service will only be accessible to Blantyre-based customers before having it everywhere in Malawi by April this year.