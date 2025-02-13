A group of concerned citizens from Ng’onga village in the area of Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka district, has threatened to conduct vigils should the Ministry of Local Government, fail to transfer District Commissioner Tamanya Harawa within seven days.

The villagers are accusing Harawa of deliberately undermining efforts to rectify the unfair compensation paid to some landowners affected by the Portland Cement Limited factory construction project.

Specifically, they claim that Harawa has been meddling in their affairs, stifling their grievances, and turning a blind eye to what they describe as “fraudulent land acquisition” practices employed by the cement company.

Ndanga: They have seven days to act on our grievances.

The villagers’ grievances center on the allegedly coercive and exploitative tactics used by Portland Cement Limited to acquire their land, which they believe has resulted in inadequate compensation and a lack of transparency throughout the process.

On Thursday, the Ng’onga residents took to the streets, calling for Harawa’s removal. Chairperson of the concerned residents, Alinane Ndanga, warned that if the ministry fails to transfer Harawa within the stipulated timeframe, they will conduct vigils at the DC’s office and shut down the construction site.

“We are giving them seven days to transfer the DC, failing which we will conduct vigils here. We will be sleeping here,” Ndanga said. “We will split into two groups, others will shut the construction site.”

The landowners also accuse Harawa of colluding with some chiefs to undermine the compensation process. “Our traditional leaders have failed to advocate for our rights and interests. Instead, they appear to be colluding with the District Commissioner, prioritizing his interests over ours. It’s disheartening to see our own chiefs working to appease the DC, rather than standing up for the welfare of their own people.”

Khalida Tuzija, an independent shadow Member of Parliament for Balaka Livilivi constituency, joined the demonstrations. Tuzija criticized political leaders for failing to represent their constituents’ interests.

“It’s appalling that the local member of parliament is nowhere to be found, leaving these constituents to fight for their rights alone. Their grievances are legitimate and warrant immediate attention from the authorities, including the Anti-Corruption Bureau,” said Tuzija.

Ironically, these events unfolded while Deputy Minister of Local Government, Joyce Chitsulo, was visiting the district to inspect development projects, with District Commissioner Tamanya Harawa serving as her escort.