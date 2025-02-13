As the September 16, 2025, general elections approach, female aspirants for parliamentary and ward councillor positions in Mzimba South have undergone orientation on issue-based campaigning.

The initiative, organized by Oxfam and the Women’s Rights and Leadership Initiative Coalition (Worlic), aims to empower women to run campaigns focused on policies and community needs rather than personal or party-based rhetoric.

The training covered key aspects of electoral campaigning, including how to identify and prioritize local issues, engage voters effectively, and advocate for policies that address challenges such as education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

Participants were encouraged to focus on solutions that resonate with their constituents, ensuring that their campaigns are both impactful and relevant.

Oxfam’s Country Director, Lingalireni Mihowa, emphasized the importance of issue-based campaigns in strengthening women’s political participation.

“We believe that women candidates bring unique perspectives to governance. They must engage with voters on issues that matter most to communities. This training equips them with the necessary skills to build strong, issue-focused campaigns that will make a difference,” she said.

The orientation attracted aspiring female leaders from different parts of Mzimba South. Many participants expressed their commitment to running campaigns that address pressing social and economic concerns in their communities.

Independent shadow MP for Mzimba South West Constituency, Shupekire Jere Chambulanyina, who spoke on behalf of the aspirants, described the training as an eye-opener.

“This session has broadened our understanding of effective campaigning. We now know to develop policies that directly impact our people rather than relying on empty promises,” Chambulanyina stated.

The initiative is part of a larger national project aimed at promoting gender-transformative and youth-inclusive democracy. Oxfam and Worlic have committed MK 7 billion to support 64 female aspirants in Mzimba District, providing resources such as campaign materials, manifesto development, and public speaking training.

Both organizations have been actively advocating for increased female representation in leadership roles, recognizing that women’s participation in politics is crucial for Malawi’s social and economic development.

As the 2025 elections draw near, female aspirants in Mzimba South are optimistic that this orientation will help them run well-informed and impactful campaigns, ultimately fostering a more inclusive and responsive political landscape in Malawi.

Currently, Mzimba District has two female Members of Parliament and two female ward councillors.