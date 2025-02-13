Mary Chilima, the widow of former Malawi Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, has made it clear that she will not be joining politics to continue her late husband’s political journey.

Speaking on Wednesday in Lilongwe during the launch of the Saulos Klaus Chilima Foundation, Mary emphasized that the political arm of Chilima’s legacy will continue with the UTM party, which he founded.

“I have known Saulos for 29 years and he was only a politician for 10 of those years. However, throughout those 29 years, there is one consistent aspect of his character that I observed, and that was his desire to serve,” Mary said.

She reflected on the moments she shared with her late husband, saying, “During one of these moments, I asked myself what Saulos would love me do if he were here. Many have tried to answer that question on behalf of Saulos, telling me I must continue his political journey. I don’t think that is my forte.”

Mary highlighted her late husband’s selfless nature, saying, “I realized that if Saulos Klaus Chilima was able to speak to me right now, his first order of business would be to ensure that I take care of our children. But because he was a man of empathy, he would also want me to take care of the immediate families of those that were unfortunate enough to die with him in Chikangawa.”

The launch of the Saulos Klaus Chilima Foundation marks a significant step in continuing Chilima’s legacy. The foundation aims to fulfil its vision and goals in a non-partisan and non-political manner, focusing on education, self-reliance, leadership, and community development.

Mary’s decision to rule out joining politics comes as a relief to those who were concerned about the potential implications of her entering the political arena. Instead, she has chosen to focus on continuing her late husband’s legacy through the foundation, which is a fitting tribute to his memory.