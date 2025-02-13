Deputy Minister for Local Government, Unity, and Culture Joyce Chitsulo has commended the Phalombe District Council for initiating and implementing projects aimed at boosting local revenue generation.

In an interview on Wednesday morning, after touring several ongoing projects, including the construction of Migowi Market and the Migowi Conference Centre in the district, she expressed confidence that these initiatives would meaningfully increase the council’s revenue.

“These are commendable projects that will enhance the council’s revenue generation. I encourage other councils to come and learn from Phalombe about how they are managing and implementing such initiatives. As a country, we need these kinds of developments,” she stated.

Chitsulo also visited the renovated Phalombe Health Centre, which had been damaged by Cyclone Freddy. She was impressed by how quickly the council responded to ensure that residents were accessing health services.

In his remarks, Phalombe District Council Chairperson Agasson Sompho mentioned that the successful implementation of these projects is due to effective coordination among stakeholders, including traditional leaders, councillors, and the council’s secretariat, all of whom share a common vision.

“I should mention that these are demand-driven projects. We are implementing initiatives that the community has agreed upon. We are pleased with the current progress and will continue to listen to the people as we develop this district,” Sompho said in an interview.

Later that Wednesday afternoon, the Deputy Minister installed Dickson Khaoreya as the new Traditional Authority of Nkhulambe, succeeding the late Senior Chief Nkhulambe, who passed away in August last year.

In her remarks, Chitsulo advised the newly installed traditional leader to remain impartial to all his subjects, regardless of their political differences. This sentiment was echoed by Paramount Chief Kaduya, who urged the traditional leader to be a pillar of unity and to always respect his people to promote the development of the area.