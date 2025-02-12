Rita Mkandawire, a 30-year-old businesswoman, has been arrested by the Malawi Police in Mzuzu for allegedly obtaining K41 million under false pretenses.

According to Cecilia Mfune, Mzuzu Police Deputy Publicist, Mkandawire and her best friend, Cecilia Chinyama, had agreed to start a joint business venture in July 2024, involving the purchase of agricultural inputs.

However, things took a turn when Mkandawire began demanding more money from Chinyama, claiming it was necessary to boost the business.

Unbeknownst to Chinyama, Mkandawire was using seven different phones to pretend to be a customer, thereby committing the crimes.

The police have since confiscated the phones. Mkandawire is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges leveled against her.