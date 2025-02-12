Political parties, voters, and state actors have been urged to take the lead in preventing election violence as politics are reaching a climax with the country preparing for this year’s general elections on September 16.

The call was made in Phalombe during a day-long workshop among electoral stakeholders, including political parties, voters, civil society organizations, religious leaders, and government departments, focusing on how to manage conflicts that may arise during this electoral period.

The workshop, organized by the Institute for Policy Interaction (IPI), addressed several issues, including the causes of election violence and how various stakeholders can respond and resolve conflicts amicably.

In an interview, the Project Officer for IPI, Praise Mwenegamba, emphasized the need to join forces and amplify voices to curb election violence, which he stated is often instigated by political parties.

“From experience, the violence we see during the electoral period is primarily caused by political parties that exploit young people to fight their opponents.

There is also intraparty violence during the upcoming parties’ primary elections.

“We are here to enlighten these individuals about the importance of unity during this election period so that we can live peacefully. Candidates should be able to conduct their rallies anywhere without disruptions, allowing voters to listen peacefully to their promises and make informed decisions,” he said.

In his remarks, the district coordinator of the Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM), Sheikh Abdullah Sitolo, noted that the workshop was timely. He urged participants to convey the message of peace wherever they go to ensure that the forthcoming general elections are peaceful.

“The interaction we had today has come at the right time. We need to share messages of peace with everyone to continue living in harmony. I ask my fellow participants to share what we have learned and discussed here to ensure that Phalombe remains violence-free during this electoral period,”

he said.

With support from UNDP, the Institute for Policy Interaction is implementing a Malawi electoral support project in districts such as Phalombe, Mulanje, Blantyre, Chiladzulu, and Mwanza, among others.