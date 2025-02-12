The Parliamentary Business Committee has agreed not to table the Presidential Age Limit Bill for the 51st Session of Parliament beginning on Friday, 14th February 2025.

Confirming the development, Leader of Opposition George Chaponda says the Committee has ended its first meeting in readiness for the parliamentary sitting and has resolved no presidential age limit bill or petition coming to Parliament for same.

Chaponda says Malawians will always fight for constitutionalism; the constitution is sacred and should not be affected by petty issues, saying Peter Mutharika will stand and will win the 16th September 2025 Presidential Elections.

A Malawi Congress Party (MCP) diehard of Mvera in Dowa district, Rodgers Kamphangala, has advised the MCP not to fight the will of the people in Malawi, thanking members of the Parliamentary Business Committee for putting Malawi first.

Kamphangala said now that the bill had been declared dead before arrival in Parliament, there have been allegations that the MCP was buying opposition MPs to support it passing the Age Limit Bill for it to become law in Malawi.

He has appealed to President Lazarus Chakwera to set up a committee which will be inquiring how much each Member of Parliament approached and agreed to have pocketed for the money to be channelled to equally important projects in the country.

He said social media reports are indicating that K300 million was allegedly put on the table to buy MPs, activists, and Civil Society Organizations leaders to hold Press Conferences on MBC TV and Radio for Malawians to join them in supporting the bill.

The MCP diehard has warned President Chakwera that failing to investigate this will continue making millions of Malawians lose trust in him, and this will reduce his chances of bouncing back into government on the 16th of September, 2025.

“By planning to table the age limit bill, the Malawi Parliament has been proved that it is not the House of respectable members; most parliamentarians are bending their heads on money from the MCP, which is free for all,” said Kamphangala.

He has urged constituents not to vote for these failed incumbent parliamentarians for forgetting their roles in Parliament as servant leaders and instead working for the party to make sure that the will of Malawians is defeated.