Karonga District Council’s Environmental Officer, Khumbo Mbeye, has commended stakeholders and market vendors in Karonga for their increased participation in a monthly clean-up exercise aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation in the district.

Speaking on Wednesday during the exercise, which takes place on the 12th of every month, Mbeye noted a significant improvement in turnout compared to when the program first started.

“Initially, participation was low, but starting this year, I have observed a positive increase in engagement. This is a clear indication that the people of Karonga have now taken ownership of the initiative,” said Mbeye.

He further urged vendors to avoid littering plastic bottles in undesignated areas and instead use designated garbage collection points.

Karonga Press Club General Secretary Walughano Lumbira emphasized the role of journalists in promoting sanitation, urging media practitioners to take an active part in the clean-up initiative.

“As journalists, we are also part of the Karonga community. We should not only report on the clean-up exercise but also actively participate in it,” Lumbira stated.

Karonga Market Chairperson Godwin Ghambi also praised the council and vendors for their commitment to the initiative.

However, he highlighted a shortage of garbage collection materials as a challenge to maintaining sanitation in the district and called on stakeholders to provide additional resources.

By Wakisa Myamba