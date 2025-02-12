Achina Gattah’s new track “Mpando,” which disses the Lilongwe hip hip-hop Ace Jizzy and Bee Jay, has ignited a wave of online tension, dividing opinions within the hip hip-community. Like a fire-catching grass, discussions about the skill levels of both rivals have spread rapidly.

Many fans have engaged in a firestorm of debates, weighing “Mpando” by Gattah against “Dodi Dodi” by Jizzy to determine which song is the best.

In a surprising twist, Gattah, who is based in Blantyre, released “Mpando” yesterday, aimed at Jizzy and his associate Bee Jay. This demonstrated that the “substitute” lyric had indeed struck a chord with him.

Ace Jizzy

PrioBefore Gattah released a masterpiece, Ace Jizzy had already put out a song titled “Dodi Dodi,” which many believed was directed at Gaattah.

The song features urban Malawian musicians, including Tay Grin and Saint, in a football match context, showcasing various artists with remarkable performances.

A particular line that sparked speculation among fans was, “Gattah should be substituted for underperformance.” This sparked conversations.

With the online chatter growing, the Malawi24 Entertainment desk reached out to both artists for interviews, beginning with Jizzy.

He clarified that referencing Gattah as being substituted was simply a part of the song’s narrative and that he has no problems with Gattah.

In contrast, although the issue was trending on social media, Gattah confidently stated that he was not aware of Jizzy’s song at the time we reached out to him. He remarked, “Let that sink in.”

According to reports, these two artists have been indirectly dissing one another in several of their past songs.

Since the culture of hip hop music is recognized for its diss tracks from America, where it originated, the diss between Gattah and Jizzy has evoked memories of other famous beef, like Tupac and Biggie in the USA, and JB vs Phyzo in Malawi.