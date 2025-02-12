Football Association of Malawi has unveiled Kalisto Pasuwa as the new Flames Coach.

The Former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Zimbabwe mentor has agreed to a two-year contract.

FAM President Fleetwood Haiya said the Association believes Pasuwa has a lot to offer to make Malawi a dominant figure in international football.

” We all know what Pasuwa has achieved (Locally and internationally), and it cannot be disputed that he has been one of the best performers in our football.

“As FAM, we followed our processes and procedures, and after consultations and recommendations from our stakeholders, we have settled for Pasuwa. It was not a difficult choice for Pasuwa considering that we have tested him in the previous games when he was a caretaker.

“He is now a full-time coach, and we will give him all the support for him to help us achieve our ambitions,” said Haiya.

The FAM boss said it is a must for Pasuwa to lead the Flames to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

“His number one target is to take us to 2027 AFCON. Other targets will help us build the team for AFCON. For example, we have six matches remaining in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and we want him to win at least three games.

“For the Cosafa Cup, much as it is a developmental competition, let us win it in these two years. We have not set any targets for Chan for the Coach,” said Haiya.

Pasuwa said it is an honor for him to be considered for the opportunity adding that he is ready for the challenge.

” I am filled with a sense of pride, passion and responsibility. I am committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that our team represent our national dignity, pride dedication and success.

” My coaching philosophy is built on principles of teamwork, discipline and hard work. I believe that by working together we can achieve greatness. My goal is to create a strong team and culture that is built on trust, respect, and communication.

“In the short term, our goal is to do well, like the president said, in the upcoming tournaments like Chan and remaining World Cup qualifiers.

“In the long term, we aim to establish ourselves as one of the top teams on the continent and world at large by, among other things, scouting and developing world-class players that can compete at bigger stages.

” I am committed to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that we all work towards the common goals.

” I have been here for some years, and I know the culture, and I know what Malawian players need, and that gives me an advantage. I have been in these shoes before with Zimbabwe, and we qualified to AFCON in 2017, and I hope that if we work together, we can achieve the target of going to 2027 AFCON,” he said.

Pasuwa said he will name his backroom staff in due course.

The former Dynamos player was appointed Flames caretaker in November last year and led the Flames to a 0-0 draw against Burundi and the famous 3-0 home win over Burkina Faso in the team’s last 2025 AFCON qualifying matches.

Source: FAM