The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is set to announce the hiring of former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets head coach Kalisto Pasuwa this afternoon at Mpira Village in Chiwembe.

This follows a decision by the Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) decision to allow the association to go ahead with the hiring process, just a day after it stopped FAM from hiring the former Zimbabwe National Football Team coach.

According to reports, the Ministry of Sports intervened in the matter, and Pasuwa will officially sign a two-year deal with FAM after parting ways with Bullets at the end of last season.

MNCS stopped FAM from hiring Pasuwa, claiming that the association did not follow the right procedure for hiring a coach who will also be paid by the government.

According to the council, the country’s soccer governing body should have advertised the vacant position, shortlisting the candidates and holding interviews where the successful candidate would have been employed.

This forced FAM to ask the Ministry of Sports to intervene on the matter as they found the timing of the council inappropriate as time is ticking faster than ever before.

This afternoon, Pasuwa will be unveiled through a press conference that FAM will hold at its headquarters in Chiwembe.

Pasuwa became a favourite for the position after guiding Malawi to one win over Burkina Faso before earning a point away to Burundi in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

His immediate focus will be on assembling the local players for the CHAN qualifiers.